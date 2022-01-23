Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $133.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 335,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,335. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

