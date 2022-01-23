ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $29.62 Average PT from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

