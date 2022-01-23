bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BMXMF has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMXMF remained flat at $$115.50 during trading hours on Friday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.