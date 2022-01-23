Blank Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

