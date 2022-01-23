The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.09.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,810. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$72.26 and a twelve month high of C$104.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$96.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

