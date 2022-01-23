Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AKCCF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

