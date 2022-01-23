Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

AKCCF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

