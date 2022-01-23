Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $68.20

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 445,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,585. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

