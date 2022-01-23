W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,787. The company has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

