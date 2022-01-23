$7.54 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to post $7.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.62 billion and the lowest is $7.43 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.04 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,065,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

