Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

