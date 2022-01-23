Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $402.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.17. 28,668,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,268,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.03. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.