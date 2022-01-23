Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZMWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.31. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $143.55 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.