Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

