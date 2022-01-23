Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and $1.61 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,550,305 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

