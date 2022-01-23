Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.25 million and $351,081.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00019227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,291,226 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

