Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Fluor has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

