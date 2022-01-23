Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Million

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $39.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

