Analysts Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Price Target at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

