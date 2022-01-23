$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.54 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of MU traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,696,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,594,900. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

