Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.94 Million

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $554.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.50 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. 331,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

