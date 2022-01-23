Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Lympo has a market cap of $2.32 million and $173,087.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

