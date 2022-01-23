Pawtocol (UPI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Pawtocol has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

