Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

RCI.B traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

