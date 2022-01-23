BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $842,923.14 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $842,923.14 and $2,718.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00427598 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,532,527 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

