Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.53 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.53 billion and $275.60 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35,212.54 or 0.99888673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00031041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00410681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 270,557 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

