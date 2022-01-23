Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Telstra alerts:

TLSYY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. Telstra has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.