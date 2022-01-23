Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $79.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00025633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,741,729 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.