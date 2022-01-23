Smartshare Market Capitalization Hits $274,921.59 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $274,921.59 and $6,447.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00092593 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

