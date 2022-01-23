$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $83.90 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.69 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,157. The firm has a market cap of $761.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

