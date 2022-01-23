Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $4,897,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

