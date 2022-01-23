Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $315,135.51

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $315,135.51 and $475,762.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

