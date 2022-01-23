Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) PT at €66.31

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.45 ($75.51).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €1.59 ($1.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €52.47 ($59.63). The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,786 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.31. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

