Thunder Token (TT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.46 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and $5.60 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00315869 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

