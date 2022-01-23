-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.81. 555,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

