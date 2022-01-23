Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.80 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Fusion has a total market cap of $40.80 million and $3.10 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,022.42 or 0.99595353 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,697,821 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

