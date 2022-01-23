BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 983,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,522. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

