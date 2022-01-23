ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report sales of $144.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $420,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $525,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 4,940,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,088. ironSource has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

