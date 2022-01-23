Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.17. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 3,656,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

