$208.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $208.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.60 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $808.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $888.54 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,818,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $10,292,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

KTOS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 1,444,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,142. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

