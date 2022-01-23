Noir Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $100,344.83 and $195.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00175263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00031758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00063707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,470,574 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

