$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.99. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 689,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,360. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

