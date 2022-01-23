Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0018

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $6,886.92 and approximately $66.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00119057 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

