Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0009

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000196 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,918,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

