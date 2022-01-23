Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00295482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.01193165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.