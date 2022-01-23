$2.09 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.18. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 1,355,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.