Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

ADP stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $159.81 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

