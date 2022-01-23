$18.24 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $47.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.11 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on INDI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,623. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

