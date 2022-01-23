Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.65). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

NVTA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,889. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $124,651,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.