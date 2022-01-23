Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,131. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

