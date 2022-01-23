Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 195,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,797. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.